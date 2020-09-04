Steve Simeone Comes to Comedy Works South, September 17 - 19

Comedy Works has announced that Steve Simeone will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Comedy Works has announced that Steve Simeone will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark. LIVE (in-person) and Comedy Works Live (streaming) tickets available!

Steve Simeone developed his unique high-energy approach to storytelling by competing for laughs with his two brothers around the family dinner table. His positive, family friendly approach to comedy has delighted audiences around the world.

Steve made his Comedy Central debut on Gabriel Iglesias' Stand Up Revolution and since, has been featured multiple times on the network's This is Not Happening storytelling show. His comedy is heard regularly on SiriusXM radio and his album, What's Up Nerds?, debuted at number one on both the Apple iTunes and GooglePlay charts. A regular guest on Ari Shaffir's podcast Skeptic Tank and Joey Diaz's podcast The Church of What's Happening Now, Steve also has his own podcast titled Good Times.

He has performed at The New York Comedy Festival and in 2017 made his debut at the prestigious "Just For Laughs" Festival in Montreal. You can see Steve in national commercials for Miller Lite beer, Little Tykes toys, and Honda's "Summer Cheerance" radio campaign.

Thursday, September 17 / 7:30 pm / $16.00 (in-person), Friday, September 18 / 7:30 PM / $24.00 (in-person) and $10.00 (live streaming), and Saturday, September 19 / 7:30 pm / $24.00 (in-person) and $10.00 (live streaming). LIVE (in-person) & Comedy Works Live (streaming) tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant.

