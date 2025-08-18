Steve - O to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Steve-O will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Friday August 22, Saturday August 23, and Sunday August 24.

Steve-O (a.k.a. Stephen Glover) was willing to do whatever it took to become famous, even if it meant stapling his ball sack to his leg. After failing miserably at the University of Miami and couch-surfing with friends, he decided that in order to further his goal of becoming a stuntman he would enroll in Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College. But it was his relentless attention whoring that ultimately led to working with Johnny Knoxville on a new stunt-based reality show called Jackass.

Since then, he's had continued success, as a New York Times best-selling author with the release of his memoir, Professional Idiot, as well as establishing himself in the world of stand-up comedy. With fourteen years of sobriety under his belt, Steve-O shows no signs of slowing down. He can currently be found selling out theatres across the U.S. and Canada on The Bucket List tour, a multimedia stand-up comedy show like no other. He also starred on MTV's Wildboyz with fellow Jackass co-star, Chris Pontius. In 2022, he rejoined Knoxville and the rest of the Jackass crew for the film Jackass Forever, which opened number one at the box office, and will be releasing his second book A Hard Kick In The Nuts: What I Learned From A Lifetime Of Terrible Decisions.

Steve-O regularly produces content for his YouTube channel which routinely racks up millions of views, and his Wild Ride with Steve-O podcast has proven to be a fan favorite with guests like Post Malone, Demi Lovato, Shaq, Tom Delonge from Blink 182, and more.