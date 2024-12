Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh from the Broadway stage, Eva Noblezada joins us for a festive show celebrating the holiday season! Eva is currently starring on Broadway as ‘Daisy’ in The Great Gatsby.

She won a Grammy and was nominated for a Tony for her role as Eurydice in Hadestown. It was Eva’s second Tony nomination in her first two Broadway roles, following her earlier nod in 2017 for the title role of Miss Saigon.

