SoL Summer Theatre Will Perform CABARET This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SoL Summer Theatre, Carbondale's premiere professional Musical Theatre company, will bring Cabaret to the Mainstage for their 2025 Season! Cabaret, with a book by Joe Masteroff and music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb, will be directed and choreographed by Luke Ryan with music direction by John Konstantopoulos.

The cast includes Maura Fawley as Sally Bowles, Adam Brett as The Emcee, Taylor Barr as Cliff Bradshaw, Nina Gabianelli as Fraulein Schnieder, and William Moseley as Herr Schultz. The cast also includes Caitlin Walsh as Fraulein Kost and Landan Berlof as Ernst Ludwig. The cast is rounded out by Karli Ulto, Brittany Crooke, Emily Thamm-Avysuk, Ella Lindenberg, Maizy Post, Blake Novy, Alex Seaman, and Kaden Weis as The Kit Kat Klub.

Cabaret, set in 1930's Berlin, explores the decadence of the Weimar Republic and the rise of Nazism through the story of an American writer, Cliff Bradshaw, and his relationship with a British cabaret singer, Sally Bowles, at the Kit Kat Klub.

Performances will run July 17 through July 27 at The Lon Winston Theatre within the Thunder River Theatre Building.

Comments