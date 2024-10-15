Sam Morril Comes to the Paramount Theatre in 025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedy Works Entertainment will present SAM MORRIL: THE ERRORS TOUR coming to Denver's Paramount Theatre on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 18th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com

About Sam Morril:

Morril is one of the fastest-rising stand-up comics in New York City and one of the best joke writers in the scene today. He was a regular on Comedy Central's This Week at the Comedy Cellar, where he appeared on frequently when not touring cities across the nation. He was named one of Comedy Central's Comics to Watch in 2011 and has performed multiple stand-up sets on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late, Late Show with James Corden and Conan. He's also had stints on Last Comic Standing, America's Got Talent, Inside Amy Schumer, and The Joe Rogan Experience. Morril can be heard on the podcast We Might Be Drunk with co-host Mark Normand and seen on Netflix's That's My Time with David Letterman. His latest special, Sam Morril: You've Changed, can also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Previously, Sam self-released his stand-up special, Up On The Roof, in which he navigates performing live during COVID. In February 2020, Morril released his 3rd stand-up special for Comedy Central, I Got This on their YouTube channel and received over 1.5 million views within the first two weeks. In 2022, Sam debuted his Netflix special, Same Time Tomorrow, which can now be streamed on his YouTube channel.

In 2015, the comedian recorded his debut album, Class Act, with Comedy Central Records, which went to #1 on iTunes and made numerous top 10 lists and appeared on season four of Comedy Central's The Half Hour. His first one hour special, Sam Morril: Positive Influence produced by Amy Schumer, premiered on Comedy Central in 2018.

Morril was the host of his very own show on MSG called People Talking Sports, which ran for two seasons and received an Emmy nomination. Morril also has a cameo in the Academy Award nominated film, Joker. His last stand-up comedy tour, The Class Act Tour, was an international success selling out over 80 shows around the world.

Comments