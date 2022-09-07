Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HADESTOWN
Click Here for More on HADESTOWN
Review: It's Not Hell, It's HADESTOWN

Review: It's Not Hell, It's HADESTOWN

now through Sept 11

Register for Denver News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 07, 2022  

HadestownYou might be more familar than you think with the story of Hadestown.

It's essentially the retelling of the Greek tragedy of Orpheus and Eurydice. Narrated by Hermes--played by a terrifically charismatic Levi Kreiss, who infuses the role with bit of his Tony-winning performance of Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet--the story is told through what feels like a New Orleans underground jazz club. Orpheus (Chibueze Ihuoma) falls in love with his muse, the wandering Eurydice (Morgan Siobhan Green). However, Orpheus, a musician, becomes consumed with his work, leaving the starved Eurydice to take shelter with Hades (Kevyn Morrow) and his wife Persephone (Kimberly Marable).

As Eurydice begins to forget her life on earth, Orpheus treks into "Hadestown" to rescue her. If you know the tale, you know it's, well...a sad song. Yet despite the shows ever-looming gloom, it manages to dig its feet into the joys of love and redemption.

HadestownHadestown, which started as a "DIY theatre project" with book, lyrics and music written by folk artist Anais Mitchell, eventually made its way to a concept album before taking its turn on Broadway, where it won several Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Green's Eurydice is strong and spirited, playing well against Ihouma's dreamy idealistic Orpheus. Marable's Persephone steals the show with her spirit, and Morrow's Hades has a palpable darkness to his deep vocal tambor.

HadestownEach performer is a standout, from the heartbreaking lead lovers, to the trio of fates (Belen Moyano, Bex Odorisio and Shea Renne), who commanded the stage during each of their moments. The small chorus of Workers were also a strong and everpresent element to the production as well.

While Mitchell's music is a big reason to go, the show's visuals, including a clever set design and dynamic lighting design make the ticket purchase even more worthwhile. I found myself entranced by the ways the design took a dark stage and lit it in the most haunting ways.

It may be a trip down to Hell, but you sure don't leave feeling like it.

Hadestown plays the Buell Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts through September 11.



Regional Awards

Related Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hadestown Red Flower Hat

Hadestown Red Flower Hat

Hadestown Decal Sticker Page

Hadestown Decal Sticker Page

Hadestown Flower Hair Pin

Hadestown Flower Hair Pin

Hadestown Lady of the Underground V-Neck Tee

Hadestown Lady of the Underground V-Neck Tee




From This Author - Chris Arneson

Chris has been writing with BroadwayWorld since 2014. He's also an actor, typically performing in musicals based on movies where he dies. He almost won a BroadwayWorld Award for Best Suppo... (read more about this author)


Review: Immerse Yourself in FROM ON HIGH's Office Cult(ure)Review: Immerse Yourself in FROM ON HIGH's Office Cult(ure)
June 27, 2022

What did our critic think? If you've ever worked in an office, you know the corporate culture can start to feel a little culty. That's the premise behind OddKnock's production of From On High, an immersive experience set in RiNO's IMAC building.
Review: MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL Is A Visual Spectacular At The Denver CenterReview: MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL Is A Visual Spectacular At The Denver Center
June 18, 2022

See what our critic had to say about this production. 'I can safely say a lot of us musical nerds have been waiting far too long to see Moulin Rouge as a Broadway production, and thankfully the stage production does not disappoint.'
BWW Review: THE WEDDING SINGER at Town Hall Arts CenterBWW Review: THE WEDDING SINGER at Town Hall Arts Center
June 15, 2022

What did our critic think of THE WEDDING SINGER at Town Hall Arts Center? What's better than a '90s romantic comedy set in the mid 80's? Maybe if it's a musical too.
BWW Review: Arvada Center's KINKY BOOTS is Filled with Heart and SoleBWW Review: Arvada Center's KINKY BOOTS is Filled with Heart and Sole
April 14, 2022

Kinky Boots is just one of those shows you can't help but leave feeling just a little sparklier. Based on the British 2005 film of the same name, Kinky Boots follows Charlie Price, who inherits his family's multigenerational shoe factory from his deceased father. In order to keep the business alive, Charlie partners with a drag queen named Lola to produce heels that can withstand the weight of a male figure. 
BWW Review: TOOTSIE is Mostly a Drag at the Buell Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing ArtsBWW Review: TOOTSIE is Mostly a Drag at the Buell Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts
April 6, 2022

Oh look, another movie turned musical no one was asking for! When a film is adapted for the Broadway stage (which is almost a given nowadays), I'll get excited if it's a classic I can't wait to see updated and reimagined. The trouble with Tootsie is...I guess I just didn't care from the start.