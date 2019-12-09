Photo Flash: The Bug Theatre's SANTA CLAUS CONQUERS THE MARTIANS

The Bug Theatre has announced a new staged adaptation of Santa Claus Conquers the Martians. Performances will be Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM from December 6 through 28 at The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo Street in Denver. Tickets are $20 in advance online or $25 at the door. Tickets and more information available online at www.bugtheatre.org.

Take a look at photos below!

About the show:

Martians' ruler is upset that the children of Mars are lazy and under the influence of too much pop culture from Earth - they are obsessed with the planet's television programs and don't want to do much of anything. In an attempt to pep the kids up, he orders the kidnapping of Santa Claus, hoping the jolly old toymaker will know how to cheer Martian children up again. After two Earth children are also nabbed, complicating things for the Martian Ruler, chaos ensues! Part film, part live stage production, you won't want to miss this hilarious new adaptation of the classic 1964 cult holiday hit!

"The Bug Theatre is known for being a little bit quirky and whole lot unique, which makes Santa Claus Conquers the Martians the perfect fit for us as a new holiday show," said Eileen Agosta, who adapted the script and will be directing the film segments. "We'll be blending theatre and film to create a unique live experience of a cult classic, and the best part is that the story is fun and entertaining for audiences of all ages, just as a great holiday show should be. Those who are familiar with the source material will see a lot of the classic elements that make it such a fun story, with a couple new twists, but even those who haven't seen the original film will have a great time."

Following each performance, audience members are invited to stick around to get free photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Martians.

Santa Claus Conquers the Martians features the talents of: Mike Kienker as Santa Claus and Chochem, Jack Mariotti as Kimar, Christian Munck as Dropo, Brian Dowling as Voldar, Reese Blanton as Billy, Kelsey Brown as Betty, Lauren Michelle Long as Girmar, Axel Manica as Bomar, OD Duhu as Mrs. Claus and Lady Momar, Clint Heyn as Lomas and Shim, Daphne Bichler as Rigna and Genevieve Moreland as Hargo and Stobo.

This production should be appropriate for audiences of all ages, though it does feature some staged violence and comic mischief. Parental discretion is advised for younger audience members.

Photo Credit: Deb Flomberg-Rollins





