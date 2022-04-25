OpenStage Takes Audiences To Church With Performances Of THE CHRISTIANS

OpenStage Theatre & Company presents The Christians, written by Lucas Hnath and directed by Jack Krause.

The second etcetera show in OpenStage's 49th Season, The Christians, is a rare play about religion that both believers and nonbelievers can embrace. Though audiences may be skeptical about the title and venue, OpenStage guarantees that this is not a sermon. Instead, this is a compassionate nuanced look at beliefs in America-and the trouble with changing your mind.

Twenty years ago, Pastor Paul's church was a modest storefront. Now it's a gleaming megachurch. Paul is about to deliver a sermon that will shake the foundation of his parish to its core. Certainty and doubt come to a head as his stunning revelation just may convert his congregation of thousands into a congregation of one.

Structured as a Sunday service with the audience sitting in the pews, The Christians is a play that delves deep into the theology of modern Christianity and the personal experiences that shape the beliefs of each individual. The show features only five actors playing at Christ United Methodist Church on Drake Road in Fort Collins. The production is a part of OpenStage's etcetera season, with raw, real, honest, and intimate cutting-edge theatre in non-traditional spaces. With the actors only a few feet away audience members are drawn deeply into the action of the play, creating a powerful and unforgettable experience.

The Christians is the fourth show in OpenStage's 49th season and is playing May 20 - June 11, 2022, at Christ United Methodist Church. Performances start at 7:30 pm. Special performances include: May 19, free for students and educators; and May 26, Pay-What-You-Can.

Tickets for The Christians are $15-22. Tickets are available online at www.opentagethechristians.com or by calling the Lincoln Center Box Office at 970-221-6730. The box office is open 12 pm-6 pm Tuesday-Saturday.