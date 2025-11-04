Northglenn Arts Unveils Holiday Lineup at the Parsons Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Northglenn Arts will present a full lineup of live performances at the Parsons Theatre this holiday season, offering audiences an array of music, dance, and family entertainment from November 29 through December 21. The six-show series features returning favorites and new acts designed to spread cheer and celebrate community through the performing arts.

The season opens with Irish Christmas in America on November 29 (7:30 p.m.) and November 30 (2 p.m.). Produced by fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, this celebration of Irish music, dance, and storytelling captures the humor and warmth of a traditional holiday gathering.

From December 11–14, the Colorado Conservatory of Dance returns with its annual production of The Nutcracker, featuring Tchaikovsky’s beloved score, elegant choreography, and lavish costumes. A sensory-friendly performance will take place on December 13 at 6:30 p.m., designed for individuals with sensory needs and their families, offering a relaxed and inclusive experience.

On December 18 at 7:30 p.m., the award-winning a cappella group MO5AIC performs a dynamic program blending pop, jazz, rock, and holiday classics—delivered entirely through vocal artistry. The next evening, December 19 at 7:30 p.m., Davina and the Vagabonds bring their signature mix of jazz, blues, and retro soul to the stage.

The season concludes with Motones & Jerseys: Holiday Showdown, an audience-favorite event on December 20 (7:30 p.m.) and December 21 (2 p.m.), where two vocal groups face off in a spirited musical competition featuring Motown hits, rock ‘n’ roll, and festive favorites.

Tickets for all performances are available by phone at 303.450.8888 or through the Parsons Theatre Box Office.