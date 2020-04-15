NPS Creator To Discuss Patron And Employee Loyalty For Survival And Success Of Arts Organizations

TRG Arts, a global data-driven consulting firm, announced today that Fred Reichheld, Bain Fellow and the creator of the Net Promoter Score and System for determining customer engagement and loyalty, will be a guest presenter for the free TRG 30 webinar being held on 23 April.

Reichheld will discuss the heightened urgency of building customer and employee loyalty in the arts and culture sector during the COVID-19 crisis. TRG is also expanding its webinar series for an additional six weeks due to the enthusiastic response to the 30-minute sessions, which combine TRG's consulting expertise, guest perspectives, industry data and participants' questions to address the sector's most pressing needs.

"As a true believer in the power of arts and culture in our communities and society, I am pleased to be involved with TRG Arts' efforts to support and counsel the industry at this critical time," said Reichheld. "What you do now-how you treat your patrons and employees-will be what everyone remembers after the COVID-19 crisis recedes."

Hundreds of arts and culture professionals throughout the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Europe have participated in the webinar series since its launch in March. The April 9 webinar received 897 registrations. The April 23 webinar will be expanded to 45 minutes to accommodate Reichheld's participation.

"Participant input from previous TRG 30 webinars indicates that the majority of venues are focused on the short term, and patron loyalty, relationship and revenue management are among their top areas of concern," said TRG Arts CEO Jill Robinson. "We're so grateful to have Fred's expertise and commitment to help the arts sector and ensure that organizations not only get past this crisis, but emerge even stronger."

Reichheld has previously collaborated with TRG to lend his expertise in support of the arts sector. In 2018, Robinson interviewed Reichheld for a six-part video series, "Loyalty as a Linchpin," in which the two explored the potential for approaching organizational culture based on the Net Promoter System. Of particular note during the current crisis, Reichheld said in episode six, "Any business model that's under stress-it's going to show up in the financials-and the response tends to be financial. And yet it's not going to get you on the path back to greatness if you just respond to those blinking lights."

Arts and culture professionals are encouraged to register at https://go.trgarts.com/TRG30 for any or all of the additional 30-minute webinar round table discussions. Jill Robinson and guest presenters will share what they are hearing from the field and discuss crisis counsel in greater depth to help manage short-term impact and bring focus to an organization's business model for long-term gain.

a-? Thursday, April 23 at 11:30 am MT/1:30 pm ET/6:30 pm BST

Newly added:

a-? Wednesday, April 29 at 10:00 am MT/12:00 noon ET/5:00 pm BST

a-? Wednesday, May 6 at 10:00 am MT/12:00 noon ET/5:00 pm BST

a-? Wednesday, May 13 at 10:00 am MT/12:00 noon ET/5:00 pm BST

a-? Wednesday, May 20 at 10:00 am MT/12:00 noon ET/5:00 pm BST

a-? Wednesday, May 27 at 10:00 am MT/12:00 noon ET/5:00 pm BST

a-? Wednesday, June 3 at 10:00 am MT/12:00 noon ET/5:00 pm BST

The full "Loyalty as a Linchpin" series is available at: https://go.trgarts.com/LoyaltyLinchpinSeries.

To join the TRG 30 Virtual Network on LinkedIn, visit https://www.linkedin.com/groups/12379602/

Read the latest TRG Arts blogs on COVID-19 related topics at https://trgarts.com/TRGInsights.aspx





