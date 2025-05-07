NORMAL GOSSIP Comes to Paramount Theatre In September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Normal Gossip, the hit podcast that delivers juicy, strange, funny, and utterly banal gossip about people you don't know, will perform live in Denver on Saturday, September 20th at Paramount Theatre.

Normal Gossip is hosted by Rachelle Hampton and produced by Se'era Spragley Ricks in collaboration with Defector Media. The show has been praised by critics for its "sharp wit," "unflinching honesty," and "ability to make you laugh out loud."

In the live show, Hampton and Ricks, along with special guests, will dive into the lives and decisions of complete strangers, share their favorite stories from the podcast, and share secrets collected from the audience.

Normal Gossip Live is an opportunity to meet the Normal Gossip community in person, laugh a lot, gasp, and tell all of your secrets to 1,500 of your closest friends.

You didn't hear this from us…. but there are also exclusive VIP opportunities available for this show. VIP ticket holders get the best seats in the house and an opportunity to have their photo taken with Rachelle and Se'era after the show. This is a limited offer, and only available to a number of guests. Fancy!

Tickets for the Normal Gossip live show go on sale on Friday, May 9th at 10am. Tickets can be purchased at normalgossiplive.com and ParamountDenver.com

Normal Gossip is a podcast that delivers juicy, strange, funny, and utterly banal gossip about people you'll never know and will never meet. The show is hosted by Rachelle Hampton and produced by Se'era Spragley Ricks. Normal Gossip was created by Kelsey McKinney and Alex Sujong Laughlin and is a production of Defector Media.

Comments