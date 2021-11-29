Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Monty Franklin Announced at Comedy Works Larimer Square, December 2 - 4

Monty Franklin is an Australian born stand-up comedian and actor based in Los Angeles.

Nov. 29, 2021  

Comedy Works has announced that Monty Franklin with special guest Joe Sib will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

Monty Franklin is an Australian born stand-up comedian and actor based in Los Angeles. He headlines all over the world and is currently touring the US. He also opens for Rob Schneider and Joe Rogan.

Monty appears in Netflix's Real Rob - Now going into it's 3rd season and has had roles on FOX's New Girl, HULU's Becoming Bond and Hollywood Darlings. Monty has performed live for, Channel 10's The Circle, Foxtel's Stand Up Australia, and specials - The Best Of Stand Up Australia and Comedy Gold.

Monty is currently set to star in his first feature film that he co-wrote with Rob Schneider and John Cleese. The Great Emu War, filming in Australia in 2022. Also starring Schneider, Cleese, Rhys Darby and Jim Jefferies.

Visit ComedyWorks.com for more information.


