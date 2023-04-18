Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mo Alexander Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Week

Performances are April 20 - 23.

Apr. 18, 2023  

Mo Alexander Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Week

When Mo Alexander hits the stage, it's clear that you're in the hands of a man who knows what he's doing. With comedy influences such as Bill Hicks, Paul Mooney, and Richard Pryor, Mo combines intelligence and debauchery into a product that is just as funny as it is important.

In September of 2019, Mo Alexander made history by becoming the first comedian ever to record an album at the world famous Sun Studio in Memphis, TN. - Mo Possum Blues.

In 2003 he was given his own Las Vegas show, "The Mo Funny Show" at the Casino Royale.

He made his way through the ranks to become a semi-finalist in both the San Francisco Comedy Competition (2012) and the Seattle Comedy Competition (2013) and has been a headliner at a number of comedy festivals.

Mo Alexander takes all of life's absurdities and creates a night of hysterical laughter. Not for the faint of heart or mind! Watching Mo Alexander is a night of hilarity and mischief that one won't soon forget. He always tries to leave you with the underlying message," I'm trying to save the world, one comedy show at a time." After a night with Mo, you realize that not only were you entertained, you're changed. You have a mission: "Slap the stupid!"

Comedy Works has announced that Mo Alexander will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, April 20 / 7:30 PM / $16.00

Friday, April 21 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00

Saturday, April 22 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00

Sunday, April 23 / 7:00 PM / $16.00




Tom Papa Comes to Pikes Peak Center in October Photo
Tom Papa Comes to Pikes Peak Center in October
Comedy Works Entertainment and Pikes Peak Center present TOM PAPA: 2023 COMEDY TOUR coming to Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00pm.
Comedian Iliza Shlesinger Brings Her World Tour To Ball Arena, September 30 Photo
Comedian Iliza Shlesinger Brings Her World Tour To Ball Arena, September 30
Award-winning comedian/actor/author and official Elder Millennial Iliza Shlesinger officially announced her 2023 Hard Feelings world tour which kicks off July 27 in Kahului, HI.
The University of Northern Colorado Arts To Feature Edward W. Hardy, Jubal Fulks, And Matt Photo
The University of Northern Colorado Arts To Feature Edward W. Hardy, Jubal Fulks, And Matthew Dane In BIBER, VIVALDI & BACH
On April 18, 2023, the UNC Ursa Consort will perform an evening of Baroque music at the First Congregational Church in Greeley, Colorado.
Review: THE COLOR PURPLE Is Excellently Black at DCPA Theatre Company Photo
Review: THE COLOR PURPLE Is Excellently Black at DCPA Theatre Company
What did our critic think of THE COLOR PURPLE at DCPA Theatre Company?

More Hot Stories For You


Tom Papa Comes to Pikes Peak Center in OctoberTom Papa Comes to Pikes Peak Center in October
April 19, 2023

Comedy Works Entertainment and Pikes Peak Center present TOM PAPA: 2023 COMEDY TOUR coming to Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00pm.
Comedian Iliza Shlesinger Brings Her World Tour To Ball Arena, September 30Comedian Iliza Shlesinger Brings Her World Tour To Ball Arena, September 30
April 18, 2023

Award-winning comedian/actor/author and official Elder Millennial Iliza Shlesinger officially announced her 2023 Hard Feelings world tour which kicks off July 27 in Kahului, HI.
Buntport Theater Company Presents BEST TOWNBuntport Theater Company Presents BEST TOWN
April 18, 2023

Join in for the world premiere of BEST TOWN. Inspired by real events and fueled by everybody's recent encounter with isolation, this production is Buntport's 52nd full-length play.
Northglenn Arts Announces 2023-24 SeasonNorthglenn Arts Announces 2023-24 Season
April 18, 2023

Northglenn Arts, working to provide affordable access to the arts in the north metro region, announces its exciting and ambitious first full season of theatre, dance, concerts, and films in the NEW Parsons theatre for 2023-24. 
Mo Alexander Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This WeekMo Alexander Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Week
April 18, 2023

When Mo Alexander hits the stage, it's clear that you're in the hands of a man who knows what he's doing. With comedy influences such as Bill Hicks, Paul Mooney, and Richard Pryor, Mo combines intelligence and debauchery into a product that is just as funny as it is important.
share