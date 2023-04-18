Mo Alexander Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Week

When Mo Alexander hits the stage, it's clear that you're in the hands of a man who knows what he's doing. With comedy influences such as Bill Hicks, Paul Mooney, and Richard Pryor, Mo combines intelligence and debauchery into a product that is just as funny as it is important.

In September of 2019, Mo Alexander made history by becoming the first comedian ever to record an album at the world famous Sun Studio in Memphis, TN. - Mo Possum Blues.

In 2003 he was given his own Las Vegas show, "The Mo Funny Show" at the Casino Royale.

He made his way through the ranks to become a semi-finalist in both the San Francisco Comedy Competition (2012) and the Seattle Comedy Competition (2013) and has been a headliner at a number of comedy festivals.

Mo Alexander takes all of life's absurdities and creates a night of hysterical laughter. Not for the faint of heart or mind! Watching Mo Alexander is a night of hilarity and mischief that one won't soon forget. He always tries to leave you with the underlying message," I'm trying to save the world, one comedy show at a time." After a night with Mo, you realize that not only were you entertained, you're changed. You have a mission: "Slap the stupid!"

Comedy Works has announced that Mo Alexander will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, April 20 / 7:30 PM / $16.00

Friday, April 21 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00

Saturday, April 22 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00

Sunday, April 23 / 7:00 PM / $16.00