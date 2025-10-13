Michael Yo to Perform at Comedy Works Landmark Village

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Michael Yo will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Friday October 17-19. A two time Emmy nominee fresh off his third comedy special Snack Daddy, Michael Yo is a comedian, actor and host keeping busy on all of Hollywood's platforms. Michael is a proud father and loving husband with a bottomless pool of material about his family. Michael came up under the wings of Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy. In addition to having a twice weekly Las Vegas residency at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club at The Linq and being the featured comedian at Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil, Michael headlines theaters and clubs all over the country.

He's a regular on The Joe Rogan Experience and The Adam Carolla Show. He also appeared on season 15 of America's Got Talent; Michael received a yes from all four judges and made it to the Quarter Finals.

Michael previously hosted SiriusXM's Pop2K and covered celebrity news on The Insider, Extra and E! News. He also hosts his own Yo Show podcast, which often includes conversations with fellow entertainers and influencers.