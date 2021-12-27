Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Michael Rapaport to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Michael Rapaport has appeared in over sixty films since the early 1990s and starred on the sitcom The War at Home.

Dec. 27, 2021  
Comedy Works has announced that Michael Rapaport will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, January 6 / 7:30 PM / $25.00

Friday, January 7 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Saturday, January 8 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Michael Rapaport has appeared in over sixty films since the early 1990s and starred on the sitcom The War at Home. He has appeared on Friends, Netflix's Atypical, as well as Fox's Boston Public and Prison Break. Some of his notable film roles include True Romance, Cop Land, and Metro.

Michael is also the host of the I Am Rapaport: Stereo Podcast, where he shares his strong, funny, and offensive points of view on life and everything in between.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com


