Megan Hilty to Perform at the Lone Tree Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway powerhouse Megan Hilty will take the Lone Tree Arts Center stage for a one-night-only concert on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7:30pm.

Beloved for her dazzling voice, charisma, and unforgettable performances, Hilty has captivated audiences on Broadway in Wicked, 9 to 5: The Musical, and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. She is also widely known for starring in the hit NBC musical drama Smash, where she brought the character Ivy Lynn to life. Most recently, Hilty earned widespread acclaim, and a 2025 Tony Award nomination, for her starring role in the Broadway musical Death Becomes Her.

Audiences can expect an evening of Broadway favorites, standards, and personal stories from one of the most celebrated performers of her generation. With her soaring vocals and magnetic stage presence, Megan Hilty promises a concert that will leave audiences spellbound.

Tickets are on sale now and expected to go quickly for this unforgettable evening. Don't miss the chance to experience Broadway brilliance right here in Lone Tree.

Event Details:

Who: An Evening with Megan Hilty

When: Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7:30pm

Where: Lone Tree Arts Center, Lone Tree, CO