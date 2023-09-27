Matthew Broussard Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, October 5 - 7

Matthew Broussard brings heady and self-effacing comedy to Comedy Works Landmark from October 5-7.
Matthew Broussard is a disgraced financial analyst forced into stand-up comedy. The byproduct of a Cajun chemist and Jewish microbiologist, he holds a degree in computational mathematics. He always manages to bring it up (just did it!) and he is fully aware of how douchey he looks.
His comedy is heady, self-effacing, and weirdly… educational? He's performed on the Tonight Show, Conan, Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle, the Comedy Central Half Hour, and some stuff with MTV2 he doesn't like to talk about.
You can catch him in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The League, The Mindy Project, and alongside Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish in the film Here Today. He is the creator of the webcomic and puzzle app, Monday Punday.
Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Matthew Broussard will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:
Thursday, October 5 / 7:30 PM / $16.00
Friday, October 6 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00
Saturday, October 7 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $24.00
