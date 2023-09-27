Matthew Broussard Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, October 5 - 7

Matthew Broussard brings heady and self-effacing comedy to Comedy Works Landmark from October 5-7.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA!
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 3 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 4 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024

Matthew Broussard Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, October 5 - 7

Matthew Broussard Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, October 5 - 7

Matthew Broussard is performing at Comedy Works Landmark from October 5 - 7. Learn about his background as a financial analyst turned comedian and his appearances on shows like The Tonight Show and Conan. Don't miss this heady and self-effacing comedy act!

Matthew Broussard is a disgraced financial analyst forced into stand-up comedy. The byproduct of a Cajun chemist and Jewish microbiologist, he holds a degree in computational mathematics.  He always manages to bring it up (just did it!) and he is fully aware of how douchey he looks.

His comedy is heady, self-effacing, and weirdly… educational? He's performed on the Tonight Show, Conan, Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle, the Comedy Central Half Hour, and some stuff with MTV2 he doesn't like to talk about.

You can catch him in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The League, The Mindy Project, and alongside Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish in the film Here Today. He is the creator of the webcomic and puzzle app, Monday Punday.

Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Matthew Broussard will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, October 5 / 7:30 PM / $16.00

Friday, October 6 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00

Saturday, October 7 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $24.00




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Denver Art Societys At Ease Art Night Set For Next Month Photo
Denver Art Society's At Ease Art Night Set For Next Month

Join us for Denver Art Society's first of its kind event, At Ease Art Night, on Saturday, October 21 from 6-10 p.m. Experience art, relax, and have a great time at 734 Santa Fe Dr., Denver. Visit www.denverartsociety.org for more info.

2
TERRY FATOR: A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS Comes to Bellco Theatre in November Photo
TERRY FATOR: A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS Comes to Bellco Theatre in November

The Zarlengo Foundation presents TERRY FATOR: A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS at Bellco Theatre on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7pm. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

3
MISERY Comes to The Fine Arts Center Theatre in October Photo
MISERY Comes to The Fine Arts Center Theatre in October

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company will present “Misery,” live on stage Oct. 12–29, 2023. The play by William Goldman is adapted from Stephen King’s classic horror novel and directed by SaMi Chester. Learn more about the play and how to get tickets here!

4
Immersive Space Experience Coming To Colorado February 2024 Photo
Immersive Space Experience Coming To Colorado February 2024

Infinity Experiences, Felix & Paul Studios and PHI Studio, in association with Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Off-Center has announced the presentation of Space Explorers: THE INFINITE premiering in Colorado this February 3 – May 5, 2024 at Stanley Marketplace. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer Video
Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece' Video
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece'
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS Video
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (12/05-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vintage Theatre presents "Cabaret"
Vintage Theatre (9/15-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sundyne
Sundyne (1/01-12/31)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Motones & Jerseys: Holiday Hi-Fi
The Aurora Fox Arts Center (12/07-12/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mamma Mia!
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (10/31-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colorado Ballet Presents Coppélia
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (3/08-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colorado Ballet Presents Jekyll & Hyde
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (2/02-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Memorial Hall (3/19-3/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (9/01-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dreamgirls
Lone Tree Arts Center (10/19-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You