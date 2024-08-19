Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MORGAN JAY: THIS ONE’S FOR YOU is coming to Denver’s Paramount Theatre on Friday, March 21, 2025 at 7:00pm.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 23rd at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com



About Morgan Jay:



A musician and comedian based in Los Angeles, Morgan has made appearances on MTV’s Wild’N’Out, NBC and Comedy Central. Morgan has carved out his own genre of performance art and comedy creating a show built on imperfection, authenticity, relatability, shared experience and connection. His world class training and journey as a stand-up comedian has won him multiple awards and prestigious festival appearances. Most notably, he was a 2023 Just For Laughs New Face. He’s most recognized from his massive social media following across TikTok and Instagram and has two comedy specials streaming on YouTube.

