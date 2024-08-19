News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MORGAN JAY: THIS ONE'S FOR YOU is Coming to Denver's Paramount Theatre

The performance will take place on March 21, 2025.

By: Aug. 19, 2024
MORGAN JAY: THIS ONE'S FOR YOU is Coming to Denver's Paramount Theatre Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

MORGAN JAY: THIS ONE’S FOR YOU is coming to Denver’s Paramount Theatre on Friday, March 21, 2025 at 7:00pm.

LATEST NEWS

DROPOUTS IS DEAD TOUR Comes to Boulder Theater in October
Spotlight: CRUEL INTENTIONS at Shifted Lens Theatre Company
Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Latin Jazz
Photos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE National Tour Begins Rehearsals

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 23rd at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com
 

About Morgan Jay:


A musician and comedian based in Los Angeles, Morgan has made appearances on MTV’s Wild’N’Out, NBC and Comedy Central. Morgan has carved out his own genre of performance art and comedy creating a show built on imperfection, authenticity, relatability, shared experience and connection. His world class training and journey as a stand-up comedian has won him multiple awards and prestigious festival appearances. Most notably, he was a 2023 Just For Laughs New Face. He’s most recognized from his massive social media following across TikTok and Instagram and has two comedy specials streaming on YouTube.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Shop Broadway

Videos