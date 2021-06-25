Loveland Opera Theatre Returns to Stage with DISNEY MUSIC AND MORE: SONGS FROM THE CASTLE

After a year of virtual programming and socially distanced art, Loveland Opera Theatre will finally return to stage for "Songs from the Castle," a multi-genre fairytale concert, July 18 at 5:00 p.m., at Foote Lagoon Amphitheater, Loveland, Colo. The event is free and open to the public, and more information about this and other upcoming Loveland Opera Theatre performances can be found at lovelandopera.org.

The concert features music from Disney, musical theater-and of course-opera. Listen for selections from Shrek, The Little Mermaid, Into the Woods, Beauty and the Beast and many more! There's even a clever set exploring the many different shows and settings featuring the Cinderella character, revisiting familiar favorites from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella and Sondheim's Into the Woods and previewing Pauline Viardot's opera, Cinderella, that the company will produce in October 2021. The top-notch performers include soprano Phoenix Gayles, mezzo-soprano Caitlin Moore, soprano Boni McIntyre, 11-year-old rising star Maxine Rossi, tenor Charles Moore, baritone Tim Kennedy and an instrumental ensemble of bass, percussion and a jazz pianist.

Audience members are encouraged to bring a picnic and enjoy this hum-along, family-friendly event together in the great outdoors, right here in downtown Loveland. Seating in the amphitheater may be limited, but the surrounding park and open space is wide open and within earshot of the performance. Loveland Opera is dedicated to creating healthy and safe experiences for our audiences, artists and staff; social distancing will be required by household.

Loveland Opera Theatre could not be more thrilled to return to live performance with an in-person audience, continuing the company's new tradition of outdoor, summer concerts at Loveland's Foote Lagoon Amphitheater.