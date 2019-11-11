Lavell Crawford To Perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square

Lavell Crawford will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, November 15 - 17. Comedian Lavell Crawford is quickly climbing the comedic ranks and becoming one of the hottest stars in the biz today.

Recently, Lavell filmed a new one-hour special in his home town of St. Louis, Can A Brother Get Some Love?. In addition, he filmed an episode of Workaholics for Comedy Central and he's been casted in a recurring role on the AMC's Emmy Award-winning Breaking Bad. He was also seen as a regular panelist on E!'s Chelsea Lately and a regular on Lopez Tonight.

Lavell gained huge national exposure on NBC's Last Comic Standing, recording his own half-hour stand-up special, Comedy Central Presents: Lavell Crawford, shortly after. Lavell's stand-out work includes appearances on Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam on Showtime, Russell Simmons' Def Comedy Jam on HBO, Showtime at the Apollo, Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment, Comic's Unleashed with Byron Allen, Steve Harvey's Big Time, Comedy Central's Premium Blend, Motown Live, and BET's Comic View.

In addition, Lavell has appeared in the films Baby's Mama Drama, Beverlyhood, Ghetto South Problems, and on the televised series The Jamie Foxx Show. On stage, he played Ben in the hit play Men Cry in the Dark and played the scene-stealing Bobby in the critically acclaimed production Friends and Lovers. Endeared by audiences far and wide, Lavell has built a very strong fan base playing theatres, comedy clubs and colleges across the nation in addition to comedy festivals.

For more information visit: https://www.larimersquare.com/events/lavell-crawford/





