LOBBYING FOR LAUGHS Announced At Comedy Works Landmark, October 18

Join the Colorado Women's Bar Association for Lobbying for Laughs, a comedy event to benefit the CWBA's public policy efforts. Join us as we showcase CWBA's public policy work and the tremendous impact we've had on the community by advocating for the interests of women and children!

This event will feature inspirational Ignite presentations about all aspects of our advocacy work from Denver City Council Member-At-Large (and former CWBA President) Sarah Parady, former Colorado Senate President Morgan Carroll, recent graduate Danielle Edwards, law student Jane Pyastolova, and CWBA public policy committee member Megan Courtney.

And because laughter, lightness, and fun are crucially important to making advocacy work engaging and sustainable, this event will feature stand-up comedy about the female experience. There will also be a silent and live auction with a chance to win some amazing prizes! Please come to support our important work and have a few laughs along the way!

The comedy show features Janae Burris, Brandt Tobler & Christie Buchele.

VIP Ticket for $130 includes:

Access to VIP Lounge

open bar (beer & wine) &

heavy hors d'oeuvres from 5-7 p.m.

+ tickets for food or beverages in the showroom.

General Admission Ticket for $75 includes:

Admission to the event only!

Please note there is an additional two (2) item minimum purchase (food or beverage) required in the showroom.

Show Schedule

5:00pm - doors for VIP Mix, Mingle, Bid & Lounge

6:00pm - doors for General Admission

7:30 -9:00pm - Comedy Show & Ignite Speeches

The Colorado Women's Bar Association's (CWBA) mission has remained the same since its inception in 1978: to promote women in the legal profession and the interests of women generally. The vision of the CWBA's founders has resulted in decades of work promoting gender equality in the legal profession, preserving history, influencing legislation related to women and children, mentoring, granting scholarships for women law students through the CWBA Foundation, fighting discrimination, influencing the selection of judges, and providing training and education.

All funds raised through this event will support the Colorado Women's Bar Association's vitally important public policy work and its lobbying at the State Capitol. The CWBA's public policy work allows it to serve as a strong advocate for issues and legislation important to advancing the interests and well-being of women and children.