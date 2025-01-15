LEE ASHER LIVE Comes to the Paramount Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy Works Entertainment will present LEE ASHER LIVE coming to Denver’s Paramount Theatre on Friday, April 27 at 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 17th at 10am.

Lee Asher, founder of The Asher House, delivers a powerful and inspiring talk about his journey to saving animals, INSPIRING PEOPLE, and finding his true purpose in life.

A prominent figure in the animal rescue community -- with a massive social media following of more than 12 million people across platforms -- he has used his influence to raise awareness about animal welfare and inspire countless individuals to make a difference in the lives of animals in need. His tireless dedication to rescuing dogs, cats, horses, and other animals has earned him a reputation as a true champion for the voiceless.

With his infectious energy, humor, and powerful storytelling, Asher continues to touch hearts and change lives, both human and animal alike. During his live show, he takes his audiences on a rollercoaster of emotions as he recounts his struggles, failures, and ultimate triumphs in building one of the largest animal sanctuaries in the United States.

Asher's talk is a testament to the transformative power of pain and the importance of turning resentment into gratitude. He encourages the audience to embrace their own struggles and use them as a catalyst for positive change, reminding them that they have the power to be the savior they seek in their own lives, and never give up on their dreams, no matter how challenging the journey may be.

