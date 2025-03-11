Kathleen Madigan to Perform at Paramount Theatre in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy Works Entertainment will present KATHLEEN MADIGAN: THE DAY DRINKING TOUR coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Friday, November 7 & Saturday, November 8, 2025 at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 14th at 10:00am at .

ABOUT KATHLEEN MADIGAN:

Comedian Kathleen Madigan's 33-year comedy career is showing no signs of slowing down as she is on her all-new tour, The Potluck Party Tour in 2024. As a premiere stand-up comedian, Madigan sells out marquee theaters across the country, and is one of the few female comedians to tour over 250 days a year.

Madigan has squeezed in over 40 appearances on daytime and late-night talk shows, and has had comedy specials premiere on Netflix, Comedy Central, MAX and Amazon Prime Video. She has also appeared on Jerry Seinfeld's popular Netflix series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and hosts her popular weekly podcast, Madigan's Pubcast, which currently has over 10.7 million downloads on all streaming outlets.

In February 2023, Kathleen released her latest and sixth stand-up special, Hunting Bigfoot as an Amazon Original on Prime Video. The special, recorded at The Paramount Theater in Denver, CO explores topics including Madigan's aging parents, interactions with millennials, and hunting bigfoot. Her fifth stand-up special, Bothering Jesus is currently streaming on NETFLIX. In 2025, Madigan will be shooting her highly anticipated 7th stand-up special.

Kathleen's album of the Bothering Jesus special, was the highest selling comedy album and most played comedy album on streaming services since 2014. Her album of the Hunting Bigfoot special set a record on SIRIUSXM for the most highly-streamed debut comedy album since the platform's inception, and will be released on all streaming platforms May 1, 2024.

Madigan has performed internationally at festivals in theaters in Ireland, England, Hong Kong, Australia and has filmed seven Montreal Gala Shows at the Just For Laugh's Comedy Festival for CBC TV.

Chicago Tribune wrote, “She has all but perfected the art of crafting and delivering a perfect joke. That singular dedication to the craft shows in both the evolution of her material over the years and way she can make a complicated joke with a hidden nub of wisdom seem both effortless and offhand.”

“There's nobody better than Maddy. She's smart and just crushes it every time. She's not just one of the best 'female' comics, she's one of the best comics, period,” says Comedian Ron White

She's won the American Comedy Award for "Best Female Comedian" and the Phyllis Diller award for "Best Female Comedian." She has written and produced for Lewis Black's Root of All Evil on Comedy Central and done multiple USO tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Madigan originally hails from St. Louis, Missouri.

