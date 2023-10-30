Kathleen Madigan Comes To Paramount Theatre, November 11

Madigan has been touring 250 nights a year on the road and has risen from performing in comedy clubs to performing in marquee theaters with sold-out shows.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Kathleen Madigan Comes To Paramount Theatre, November 11

Kathleen Madigan Comes To Paramount Theatre, November 11

Comedy Works Entertainment presents KATHLEEN MADIGAN: BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver for two shows on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Showtimes are 6:00pm and 8:30pm. Tickets are $39.50-$69.50 plus applicable fees and are on sale now at Click Here.

Comedian Kathleen Madigan's 33-year comedy career is showing no signs of slowing down as she will be kicking off her all-new tour, Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos in 2023. Madigan has been touring 250 nights a year on the road and has risen from performing in comedy clubs to performing in marquee theaters with sold-out shows.

           

Madigan has squeezed in over 40 appearances on late night talk shows and multiple comedy specials airing on Netflix, Comedy Central and HBO. She has also appeared on Jerry Seinfeld's popular Netflix series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and hosts her popular weekly podcast, Madigan's Pubcast, which currently has over 3 million downloads on all streaming outlets.

Her most recent special Bothering Jesus is her fifth hour long stand-up special and third special to be available on NETFLIX. Her highly anticipated sixth stand-up special, Hunting Bigfoot that will premiere world-wide on February 21st, 2023 as an Amazon Original. The brand-new special, recorded at The Paramount Theater in Denver, CO explores topics including Madigan's aging parents, interactions with millennials, and hunting bigfoot.

Kathleen's album of the Bothering Jesus special, was the highest selling comedy album and most played comedy album on streaming services since 2014.

Madigan has performed internationally at festivals in theaters in Ireland, England, Hong Kong, Australia and has filmed seven Montreal Gala Shows at the Just For Laugh's Comedy Festival for CBC TV.

Chicago Tribune wrote, “She has all but perfected the art of crafting and delivering a perfect joke. That singular dedication to the craft shows in both the evolution of her material over the years and way she can make a complicated joke with a hidden nub of wisdom seem both effortless and offhand.”

“There's nobody better than Maddy. She's smart and just crushes it every time. She's not just one of the best 'female' comics, she's one of the best comics, period,” says Comedian Ron White

She's won the American Comedy Award for "Best Female Comedian" and the Phyllis Diller award for "Best Female Comedian." She has written and produced for Lewis Black's Root of All Evil on Comedy Central and done multiple USO tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Madigan originally hails from St. Louis, Missouri.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Jay Pharoah to Performa at Comedy Works South at the Landmark in November Photo
Jay Pharoah to Performa at Comedy Works South at the Landmark in November

Jay Pharoah will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Friday, November 3 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00, and Saturday, November 4 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $30.00.

2
Fortune Feimster to Perform at Paramount Theatre in February Photo
Fortune Feimster to Perform at Paramount Theatre in February

Fortune Feimster brings her Live Laugh Love! Tour to Paramount Theatre. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Mike Birbiglias PLEASE STOP THE RIDE Adds Second Show at Paramount Theatre Photo
Mike Birbiglia's PLEASE STOP THE RIDE Adds Second Show at Paramount Theatre

Mike Birbiglia brings his comedy show 'Please Stop the Ride' to the Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on March 29th and 30th. Due to high demand, a second show has been added on March 30th. Don't miss this hilarious performance by Mike Birbiglia!

4
Jimmy Carr Adds Second Show At Paramount Theatre December 13 Photo
Jimmy Carr Adds Second Show At Paramount Theatre December 13

Jimmy Carr is bringing his stand-up comedy tour, Terribly Funny, to Denver, CO at Paramount Theatre on December 13. Due to high demand, a second show has been added at 9:30pm. Tickets go on sale on October 27 at 10AM.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Video
See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour
HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman' Video
HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman'
Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged Video
Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
HRM Software Show in Denver HRM Software Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-6/14)
Colorado Ballet Presents The Nutcracker in Denver Colorado Ballet Presents The Nutcracker
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (11/25-12/24)
New Year's Eve with Rocky Mountain Rep in Denver New Year's Eve with Rocky Mountain Rep
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (12/31-12/31)
Company in Denver Company
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (5/22-6/24)
Frozen in Denver Frozen
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (6/20-6/30)
Sundyne in Denver Sundyne
Sundyne (1/01-12/31)VIDEOS
The Play That Goes Wrong: A Play by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields in Denver The Play That Goes Wrong: A Play by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields
Roe Green Theatre (3/08-3/17)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Denver Annie (Non-Equity)
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (11/21-11/26)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Denver Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Memorial Hall (3/19-3/19)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Denver Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Union Colony Civic Center [Monfort Concert Hall] (3/21-3/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You