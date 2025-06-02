Juniper Circle Productions to Kick Off Inaugural Season With THE MONSTER PROJECT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Juniper Circle Productions will kick off its inaugural season of urban/rural creative exchanges with "The Monster Project," created by Colorado theatre-makers Calla Rose and Ursula Ostrander. "The Monster Project" is an original devised performance featuring local dancers, musicians, and puppeteers, exploring what it means to consume - and to be consumed.

"The Monster Project" is a dreamlike reckoning with the hunger at the heart of empire - a creature made of everything we've taken and never given back. Without exhale, in denial of endings, and in the depths of forgetting, what is it that we become?

We are living through a moment of cultural threshold - climate emergency, social fragmentation, economic and spiritual disconnection. "The Monster Project" offers a visceral response to the silent forces shaping our lives, while refusing to name them in ways that shut down inquiry. Instead, we work through myth, metaphor, and movement to process the unspeakable, to imagine alternatives, and to collectively dream forward. By grounding this piece in non-literal language, communal authorship, and body-based storytelling, we invite audiences into a participatory space of reckoning and re-enchantment. Our monster is not a villain. It is a mirror.

The community is invited to participate in a language workshop at The Learning Council's The Hearth on Saturday, June 7th from 12:30-2:00pm and then attend an open rehearsal/presentation at The Paradise Theatre in Paonia, Saturday, June 14th at 4pm, followed by artist talkback.

