Judy Kaye, Erin Davie and More to Star in Theatre Aspen 42nd Summer Season

Theatre Aspen has revealed the complete casts for Theatre Aspen’s 42nd summer season, beginning earlier than ever before on June 12, 2025. The season will include Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning Driving Miss Daisy, the five-time Tony Award-nominated MAMMA MIA!, and Tony Award-nominated Million Dollar Quartet.
Driving Miss Daisy (June 12-28), stars two-time Tony Award-winner Judy Kaye (The Phantom of the Opera, Nice Work if You Can Get It) as ‘Daisy Werthan,’ Bernard Dotson (Finian’s Rainbow, Paradise Square) as ‘Hoke Colburn,’ and Jim Poulos (Rent) as ‘Bollie Werthan.’
Returning for his 7th production with Theatre Aspen, Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster (Urinetown, Little Shop of Horrors) directs Driving Miss Daisy with a full creative team including Seth Howard (scenic design) returning to Theatre Aspen for a fifth season, Wheeler Moon (lighting design), Bart Fasbender (sound design), and Hunter Kaczorowski (costume design), also returning to Theatre Aspen for a second season.
MAMMA MIA! (July 5-August 2) stars Drama Desk award winner Erin Davie (Grey Gardens, Side Show) as ‘Donna Sheridan,’ former Theatre Aspen Apprentice Nevada Riley (Broadway’s Beetlejuice) as ‘Sophie Sheridan,’ Ben Diamond (Paper Mill Playhouse’s Jersey Boys) as ‘Sky,’ Benjamin Eakeley (Jagged Little Pill National Tour) as ‘Sam Carmichael,’ John Gardiner (Jersey Boys, A Bronx Tale) as ‘Harry Bright,’ Josh Adamson (Book of Job) as ‘Bill Austin,’ Mia Scarpa (Hello, Dolly! at Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre) as ‘Rosie,’ and Kyli Rae (Jersey Boys film) as ‘Tanya.’
Michael Bello returns to Theatre Aspen, after his wildly successful 2024 production of Legally Blonde, to direct MAMMA MIA! with a full design team including Michael Callahan (choreography), Alan J. Plado (music direction) and Megumi Katayama (sound design) both returning for a second season, Seth Howard (scenic design), Wheeler Moon (lighting design), and Jess Gersz (costume design), also returning for a second season.
Rounding out the season is the iconic musical, Million Dollar Quartet (August 8-23) starring Sam C. Jones (Waitress at Olney Theatre Center) as ‘Carl Perkins,’ Joe Boover (Million Dollar Quartet National Tour) as ‘Elvis Presley’, Andrew Frace (Jersey Boys National Tour) as ‘Johnny Cash,’ Chance Wall (Million Dollar Quartet on Norwegian Cruise Lines) as ‘Sam Phillips,’ Brady Wease (Million Dollar Quartet at Stages St. Louis) as ‘Jerry Lee Lewis,’ bassist Justin P. Bendel (Million Dollar Quartet) as ‘Jay Perkins,’ and percussionist Tom Perkins (Something Rotten at Theater in the Park) as ‘Fluke.’
Million Dollar Quartet is directed by Rachel Sabo-Hedges in her first summer at Theatre Aspen with Hunter Foster (creative consultant), Sam C. Jones (music direction), Seth Howard (scenic design), Wheeler Moon (lighting design), Forrest Gregor (sound design) and Lauren Roark (original costume design) return for their second season, and Kaelyn Williams (costume design supervision).
Complementing this year’s main-stage presentations, the season will also feature several special events throughout the summer, the return of the popular Theatre Aspen Cabaret Series at Hotel Jerome, dates include June 29, July 20, and August 10 at 12pm and 6pm. In collaboration with the Aspen Music Festival, Theatre Aspen presents a one-night-only presentation of Lerner and Loewe’s My Fair Lady in Concert adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s play and Gabriel Pascal’s motion picture Pygmalion, on Tuesday, July 15 in the Michael Klein Music Tent. For more information on Theatre Aspen, visit TheatreAspen.org or call (970) 925-9313.
