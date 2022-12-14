Journey into DCPA's THEATRE OF THE MIND
Theatre of the Mind continues through January 22.
If you still have no idea what the Denver Center's Theatre of the Mind is about...that's ok, you really shouldn't before seeing it.
Co-created by Talking Heads frontman David Byrne along with writer Mala Gaonkar, Theatre of the Mind is an immersive piece where you follow a Guide, essentially a vessel for David to communicate with you from his funeral to his childhood.
The production, which opened in September, takes place in a 15,000-square-foot historic warehouse within the adaptive reuse campus York Street Yards. Throughout the 75-minute experience, you and a small group explore neuroscience experiments together in a variety of settings that relate somehow back to Byrne's life.
Not only is it a fascinatingly personal insight into Byrne's history, he's able to tie specific memories into illuminating mind experiences that connect you more with yourself and the people along for the ride with you.
For the short time you're there, it flies by as you explore several spaces with the others in your group, each wearing nametags as someone in David's life. The Guide refers to you as those names, referencing memories you've shared, making it feel like you're connecting with an old friend.
The cast features actors covering a variety of ages, races, and genders portraying David, but you'll only interact with one of them during your show. They incude Jessica Austgen, Annie Barbour, donnie l. betts, James Brunt, Janae Burris , Kristina Fountaine, Lisa Hori Garcia, Abner Genece, Steph Holmbo, Jenna Moll Reyes, Peter Trinh, Maggie Whittum and
Amanda Berg Wilson.
The different rooms are brilliantly designed (by Neil Patel), and I'll leave it at that. If you go, the surprise of them is half the fun, and the details are astonishing. Don't let your anxieties keep you from participating, just lean into it. Most everyone will join you eventually.
The show is a production of DCPA's Off-Center, which has been creating wonderful experiential theatre around the Denver area for about a decade.
