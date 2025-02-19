Josh Johnson Adds August Performance At Paramount Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedy Works Entertainment will present Josh Johnson: THE FLOWERS TOUR coming to Denver's Paramount Theatre on Saturday, August 2 at 9:30pm. Due to demand, a third show has been added! Tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 19th at 10am.

About Josh Johnson:

With nearly 4 million followers across his social media, Josh Johnson was recently called “the funniest guy on the internet” by WIRED and is a star on the rise. He is an Emmy-nominated writer, stand-up comedian, actor, and NAACP award-winner from Louisiana by way of Chicago. Johnson is currently a correspondent on Comedy Central's Emmy & Peabody Award-winning program The Daily Show where he was previously a writer for the past seven years. Johnson is also a former writer and performer on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he made his late-night debut in 2017.

Johnson's most recent stand-up special, Josh Johnson: Up Here Killing Myself, premiered on Peacock earlier this year to rave reviews touting Josh as a “naturally gifted story teller”. Comedy Central released Johnson's first hour-long special #(Hashtag) in June 2021.

As a stand-up, Johnson headlines theaters, clubs, colleges, and festivals around the world. He is also a prolific writer and performer who puts out weekly stand up sets on his YouTube channel. This year alone, Josh has released over 24 hours of stand up, and the content on his YouTube channel has been viewed over 140 million times by people all over the world.

Comments