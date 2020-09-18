John Lithgow, Forrest McClendon and Alexandra Grant Headline Local Theater Company's LIVING ROOM LOCAL

Living Room Local IS a virtual, interactive monthly series dedicated to deepening our understanding of art and artists.

Local Theater Company announces the fall lineup of their Season 10 production, Living Room Local, a virtual, interactive monthly series dedicated to deepening our understanding of art and artists.

Local Theater Company Artistic Director Pesha Rudnick says, "In this time when most theaters are still dark, we wanted to provide an opportunity to gather and take a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process. With Living Room Local, our audiences are invited to directly engage with acclaimed artists, ask them probing questions about their creative lives and meet other fellow performing arts lovers, all in a casual, cocktail party-like setting. Think of it as lobby talk, with no wait for the bathroom!"

Award-winning actor and author John Lithgow (Perry Mason) kicks off the series on Sunday, September 27 at 6pm MT with a conversation on the role of satire in art and politics. Lithgow will perform selections of his unreleased collection of satirical poetry, Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown.

On October 25, Tony Award-nominee Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys) hosts a discussion on his unique creative process, Choicework, originally designed to build characters onstage, now being used to develop Reparations, his new autobiographical play about race and racism in America.

On November 15, visual artist Alexandra Grant hosts a conversation on her creative process, including her recent work Antigone 3000, inspired by Sophocles' play Antigone. Grant, who has collaborated with writers as diverse as playwright and philosopher Hélène Cixous, hypertext pioneer Michael Joyce and actor and writer Keanu Reeves, will share how she works with texts and transforms them into visual images and spaces.

Living Room Local hosts for December and spring 2020 will be announced mid-October. localtheaterco.org/livingroomlocal

