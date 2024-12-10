Jamie Lissow Comes to the Rocky Mountain Region This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jamie Lissow is heading to the Rocky Mountain Region this spring with The Divorced Dad Comedy Tour. The tour kicks off at the Rialto Theater in Loveland, CO on Friday, April 4, 2025. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, December 10 at 10am at www.rialtotheatercenter.org. The tour concludes at the Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, CO on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, December 10 at 10am at www.mesatheater.com.

ABOUT JAMIE LISSOW:

Actor and comedian Jamie Lissow is currently a regular weekly guest on the #1 rated late night talk show, Gutfeld! on Fox. Jamie is best known for his starring role in two seasons of the Netflix Original Series “Real Rob”, alongside SNL alums Rob Schneider, Adam Sandler, Norm MacDonald and David Spade; a show Jamie co-wrote and co-produced. Jamie has appeared on The Tonight Show, The Late Late Show, Last Comic Standing, has his own half hour Comedy Central special and a Dry Bar Comedy Special with over 20 Million views. Jamie recently wrapped his first movie, Daddy Daughter Trip, where he appears alongside John Cleese, Rob Schneider, and Micheal Bublé - a movie he co-wrote and produced. Jamie is currently writing and will be starring in the feature film, The Animal 2, for Fox/Tubi and headlining stand-up comedy shows across the country.

