Ian Lara Celebrates Valentine's Weekend At Comedy Works Larimer Square

Comedy Works has announced that Ian Lara will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, February 13 - 15.

Ian Lara is one of the hottest rising comics in New York City. He found internet success when he recorded his Comedy Central Stand up Featuring which has garnered over 10 million views.

He also made an appearance on the first season of NBC's Bring the Funny and made his late-night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Ian was a regular player on This week at the Comedy Cellar on Comedy Central with his second Comedy Central set hitting the 10 million views mark yet again.

He's been featured in The New Yorker Magazine and was named a “2021 JFL NEW FACES" of comedy. Ian debuted his Comedy Central half-hour special titled Growing Shame in 2022. Shortly after he debuted his first standalone HBO special titled Ian Lara: Romantic Comedy now streaming on MAX. He received the high honor of being named one of “Variety's 2023 Comics to Watch”.

Make your night complete with Valentine Packages:

The Casanova includes: 2 tickets, a dozen roses and a heart-shaped box of chocolates

My Funny Valentine includes: 2 tickets and a dozen roses

Sweet on You includes: 2 tickets and a heart-shaped box of chocolates

Swinging Single is an individual ticket to the show

