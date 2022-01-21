Gregg Daniel to Direct IN THE UPPER ROOM at Denver Center For Performing Arts

Actor, Stage Director, and NAACP Theatre Awards nominee Gregg Daniel directs the upcoming play In The Upper Room by Omaha-based playwright Beaufield Berry. Premiering at the Denver Center For Performing Arts, the play follows The Berrys, a multi-generational Black family living together in the 1970s. Their obstinate matriarch, Rose, believes in superstitions and has secrets that drive her relatives crazy. Through wit and sarcasm, the elders of the family tell fantastical stories about their past lives that inspire the younger generation to take pride in their heritage.

Tender, comedic conversations between tight-knit relatives are interspersed with moments of intense drama that mirror the internal conflicts every family must face at some point. Loyalty, spirituality, and colorism are at the center of this dramatic dark comedy, based on Berry's real family history. In The Upper Room is set to premiere in Denver, Colorado on February 11th.

Daniel's stage credits include Fences, A Christmas Carol, All The Way, Death of a Salesman and more. Daniel won the NAACP Theatre Award as "Best Director" for his production of Fences at the International City Theater in Long Beach, CA.

Daniel is repped by Stride Management, BRS/Gage Talent Agency, and BBR Talent Agency.