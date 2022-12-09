Full Cast and Creative Teams Announced for LAUGHS IN SPANISH and HOTTER THAN EGYPT at DCPA

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company has announced the full casting and creative teams for the world premiere production of Laughs in Spanish by Alexis Scheer and Yussef El Guindi's Hotter Than Egypt.

"Winter at the DCPA Theatre Company will be filled with new works when two productions open adjacent to our 2023 Colorado New Play Summit," said Artistic Director Chris Coleman. "I am thrilled to share two new stories by brilliant playwrights as they bring these stories to life and take audiences on a journey from Miami to Cairo."

For information and tickets, visit denvercenter.org. The DCPAccess reduced price ticket on sale for Laughs in Spanish will take place on Tuesday, January 10 at noon, and Hotter Than Egypt will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at noon.

Laughs in Spanish will feature Danielle Alonzo (Seasoned on HBO) as Carolina, Maggie Bofill (Mojada: Medea in Los Angeles, St. Louis Rep) as Estella, Olivia Hebert (The Hard Problem, Lincoln Center) as Jenny, Stephanie Machado (Sabina, Portland Center Stage) as Mariana, and Luis Vega (Blue Bloods on CBS) as Juan.

Laughs in Spanish will be directed by Lisa Portes (Native Gardens, DCPA) with scenic design by Brian Bembridge (clean/espejos, South Coast Rep), costume design by Raquel Barreto (Native Gardens, DCPA), lighting design by Christina Watanabe (CLUE, Dallas Theatre Center), sound design by T. Carlis Roberts (Confederates, Oregon Shakespeare Festival), voice and dialect by Cynthia Santos-DeCure (Quixote Nuevo, DCPA), intimacy choreography by Samantha Egle (Much Ado About Nothing, DCPA), dramaturgy by Linnea Valdivia (Sueños: our American Musical, Oregon Shakespeare Festival), casting by Bass/Valle Casting (In the Upper Room, DCPA) and Grady Soapes, CSA (Rattlesnake Kate, DCPA), and stage management by Michael Morales (Much Ado About Nothing, DCPA) and Wendy Blackburn Eastland (Hamilton, National Tour).

____________________

Hotter Than Egypt will feature Ani Djirdjirian (The Thanksgiving Play, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis) as Maha, Kate MacCluggage (Anna Karenina, DCPA) as Jean, Wasim No'Mani (Hotter Than Egypt, ACT Seattle) as Seif, James Rana as (The Band's Visit, Broadway) Boatman/Museum Guard/Doorman, and Gareth Saxe (Much Ado About Nothing, DCPA) as Paul.

Hotter Than Egypt will be directed by Chris Coleman (Rattlesnake Kate, DCPA), scenic design by Lisa M. Orzolek (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, DCPA), costume design by Lex Liang (Smart People, DCPA), lighting design by Robert Aguilar (Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime, Portland Center Stage), original music and sound design by David Molina (Quixote Nuevo, DCPA), dramaturgy by Nakissa Etemad (Noura, Marin Theatre Company), psychodramaturgy by Barbara Hort, PhD (Much Ado About Nothing, DCPA), voice and dialect by Louis Sallan (People of the Book, ACT Theatre), intimacy choreography by Samantha Egle (Much Ado About Nothing, DCPA), casting by Bass/Valle Casting (In the Upper Room, DCPA) and Grady Soapes, CSA (Rattlesnake Kate, DCPA), stage management by Martinique Barthel (A Christmas Carol, DCPA) and Anne M. Jude (Little Red, DCPA).