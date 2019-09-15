Evergreen Players Presents LAUGHING STOCK At Center Stage In Evergreen

Evergreen Players presents "Laughing Stock" October 18 through November 10 at Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, CO. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 Adults; $20 students/seniors (60+), Youth (12 and under) $15 by calling 303-674-4934 or online at www.evergreenplayers.org. Group discounts are also available.

When The Playhouse, a rustic New England summer theatre, schedules a repertory season of Dracula, Hamlet and Charley's Aunt, comic mayhem ensues. We follow the well-intentioned but over-matched company from outrageous auditions to ego-driven rehearsals through opening nights gone disastrously awry to the elation of a great play well told and the comic and nostalgic season close.

The cast includes Todd Black (Gordon), Luke Rahmsdorff-Terry (Jack), Lisa Kraai (Susannah), Kelly Alayne Dwyer (Mary), Nick Roberts (Tyler), Jim Honiotes (Vernon), Rand Moritzky (Richfield), Christine Kahane (Daisy), Darcy J. Kennedy (Craig), Leslie Randle (Henry), Jennifer James (Karma), Dominic Herrick (Braun), Carol D Henry (Ian) and Gina Walker (Sarah).

The performing home of Evergreen Players is Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, CO, 80439. Directions to Center Stage are at www.evergreenplayers.org . The Evergreen Players is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization producing six shows per year in the foothills. Established in 1950, the Players' mission is to create professional quality theater to inspire, engage and entertain. The Players' mailing address is P.O. Box 1271, Evergreen, CO 80437.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You