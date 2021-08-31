Erik Griffin Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Month

Comedy Works has announced that Erik Griffin will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

A towering force in comedy, Erik Griffin is an American actor, comedian, writer, and podcaster. He is best known for his work as the mustachioed Montez Walker on the hit series Workaholics as well as his series regular role in I'm Dying Up Here. He recently filmed the ABC pilot Bucktown opposite Nicole Richie and the feature film Mr. Russo written and directed by Ray Romano.

Griffin was featured in the global film Murder Mystery alongside Adam Sandler as well as The Sleepover, Furlough, the indie feature films Mayfield's Game and Guest House. Griffin can also be seen in the box office hit Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates.

A veteran stand-up headliner, Griffin performs in venues across the world. Griffin's comedy is immortalized on his debut comedy album, Technical Foul: Volume One, his Comedy Central special The Half Hour, in addition to his two hour-long comedy specials titled The Ugly Truth, and Amerikan Warrior, which are available to stream on Amazon and Showtime.

You can catch your weekly dose of Griffin on his hit podcast Riffin' With Griffin.

