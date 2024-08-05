News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Emo Phillips Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square This August

Philips has performed over 7,000 times throughout the English-speaking world, including a multi-week run at the Playhouse Theater in London's West End.

Aug. 05, 2024
Emo Phillips Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square This August Image
Comedy Works has announced that Emo Phillips will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square.

Emo Philips has been described by Jay Leno as “the best joke writer in America,” & considered by many, including “Weird Al” Yankovic, as one of the funniest people on the planet.

Since starting out in Chicago in 1976 at the age of twenty, Emo has had award-winning comedy albums, several cable specials (including an hour-long one on HBO), and many appearances on network television, in both America and the UK. He has appeared in films (most notably, as the table-saw demonstrator in UHF) and has lent his distinctive voice to animated TV shows (such as Slacker Cats, Doctor Katz, Adventure Time, and Home Movies), but his first love, stand-up, remains his true one.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.




