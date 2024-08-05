Emo Phillips Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy Works has announced that Emo Phillips will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square.

Emo Philips has been described by Jay Leno as “the best joke writer in America,” & considered by many, including “Weird Al” Yankovic, as one of the funniest people on the planet.

Philips has performed over 7,000 times throughout the English-speaking world, including a multi-week run at the Playhouse Theater in London's West End.

Since starting out in Chicago in 1976 at the age of twenty, Emo has had award-winning comedy albums, several cable specials (including an hour-long one on HBO), and many appearances on network television, in both America and the UK. He has appeared in films (most notably, as the table-saw demonstrator in UHF) and has lent his distinctive voice to animated TV shows (such as Slacker Cats, Doctor Katz, Adventure Time, and Home Movies), but his first love, stand-up, remains his true one.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.

