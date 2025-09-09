Elliot Yamin Joins The Lao Tizer Band at the Lakewood Cultural Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lao Tizer Band will welcome “American Idol” star vocalist Elliot Yamin to the stage at the Lakewood Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 10! Purchase your tickets now to experience this extraordinary performance in the heart of Lakewood.

Boulder native keyboardist Lao Tizer embodies what it means to be a 21st-century musician inhabiting the jazz sphere; he embraces musical diversity and has no fear of crossing boundaries. Jazz Weekly summed up Tizer’s style as “the kind of jazz that is both accessible and energetic.”

Leading an all-star band featuring saxophonist Phillip Whack (The Temptations, Simon Phillips), master percussionist Joey De Leon (Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band), drum phenom Tony Austin (Kamasi Washington), Rolling Stone’s 2022 Bassist of the Year nominee Anthony Crawford (Erykah Badu, Jeff Lorber) and “American Idol” star vocalist Elliott Yamin, Tizer can win over a vast array of listeners. Performing selections from its latest album, “Amplify,” the Tizer band will present a show that is an exhilarating ride through a range of jazz flavors and styles. The mix of smart instrumentals, blending jazz, R&B, funk and world music, is elevated by a new focus on vocals.

