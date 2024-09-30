EYES UP, MOUTH AGAPE Comes to Buntport in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This world premiere play “celebrates” the 20th anniversary of an absurd and unlikely event. As the story goes, one of the tour buses belonging to The Dave Matthews Band was crossing the Kinzie Street Bridge in Chicago when the driver decided to empty the black water tank. As fate would have it, an open-air architectural tour boat was passing beneath the grated bridge at the very same time. Although we are told that common courtesy requires the first rule of bus travel to be “no pooping on the bus”, 800 pounds of sewage was released upon the hapless tourists below. Buntport and square product have set out to examine the details behind this incredibly timed incident.

EYES UP, MOUTH AGAPE follows a fictional documentarian as she collects interview footage from all the key players in the incident: the bus, the bridge, and the boat. Finally, the inanimate objects at the center of the strange event get to have their voices heard, joined by an innocent (and famous) bystander. This playful production has been created collaboratively and stars the Buntport ensemble along with square's Artistic Director Emily K. Harrison (who is also providing some live underscoring).

Buntport Theater Company has been creating new work for the past 24 years and will be following this production up with another world premiere play, this time in collaboration with Regan Linton. Fresh off of a run at the Edinburgh Fringe, square product is excited to be back debuting new work in Colorado. Both companies have always been committed to creating unusual and affordable productions. This is their second collaboration, following 2014's PEGGY JO AND THE DESOLATE NOTHING.

