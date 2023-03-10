Drew Lynch Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Weekend

Drew Lynch captured the hearts of America with his Golden Buzzer performance on Season 10 of America's Got Talent. Audiences across the country fell in love with his charming wit and genuine vulnerability.

Since, Drew has appeared on IFC's Maron and Conan, and amassed over 2 million subscribers on YouTube. Drew was born in Indianapolis, grew up in Las Vegas, and currently lives in Los Angeles with his dog Stella. In addition to headlining comedy clubs across the country, his one-hour comedy special, Did I Stutter?, is available.

Comedy Works has announced that Drew Lynch will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Performance Dates

Thursday, March 9 / 7:30 PM / $30.00 - SOLD OUT

Friday, March 10 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $35.00 - SOLD OUT

Saturday, March 11 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $35.00 - SOLD OUT