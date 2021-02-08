Denver Public Art Calls For Qualified Artists For New Sun Valley Neighborhood Project

The City of Denver's Public Art Program seeks to commission an artist or team of artists to create original public artworks for the Sun Valley neighborhood. A selection panel has set forth specific goals and parameters in hopes of creating unique and inspiring works of art for at least two exterior sites with an allocated budget of $120,000.

Sun Valley is historically seen as a gathering place and home for indigenous communities, the Chicano community, and more recent immigrant communities. The panel hopes to see artwork(s) that reflects the importance of families and youth in the community and the desire to create a space that is interactive, engaging, and safe for a diverse range of ages and abilities.

Two potential sites have been identified for art. Selected finalists will create proposals which can include one or both sites.

The first is a prominent location inside the Rude Park located at W. 13th Ave. and Decatur St. This location is near the entrance to the Lakewood Gulch Trail, a popular bicycle and pedestrian trail and could be a "gateway" or "beacon" artwork for the Sun Valley community. The second site is the future, reconstructed length of W. 10th Ave. between Decatur St. and Bryant St. This will be considered a "festival" street and artworks could be installed along this stretch of sidewalk; or embedded in the ground plane leading to the nearby Riverfront Park. Artists are asked to be mindful and respectful of the area's functionality, access, and diverse users in the community. a??

Applications will be accepted for artists residing in Colorado at www.CallForEntry.org through Monday, March 22, 2021, 11:59 pm MST.

Funding for this project comes from the City of Denver's 1% for Public Art Ordinance resulting from improvements made to streetscapes in the Sun Valley Neighborhood.

For more information on the Sun Valley project and other Denver Public Art opportunities, please visit www.DenverPublicArt.org/For-Artists.