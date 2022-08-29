Denver Center for the Performing Arts Broadway Announces 2023/2024 Subscription Season And Added Attractions

Denver Center for the Performing Arts Broadway and Cabaret announce the new, bigger, brighter and bolder 2023/2024 season. Subscription shows include 1776, Jagged Little Pill, Beetlejuice, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, SIX, Message In A Bottle, MJ and Company, with Denver favorites: The Book of Mormon, Disney's Aladdin, Les MisÃ©rables, Wicked and many more as added attractions.

"I couldn't be happier to bring a brand-new season filled with award-winning productions direct from Broadway," says John Ekeberg, Executive Director for DCPA Broadway and Cabaret. "Subscribers have grown to cherish and await seasons like this bigger, brighter and bolder 2023/24 Broadway season. We cannot wait to see you at the theatre."

The season also includes a cabaret show at The Garner Galleria Theatre to be announced later. Likewise, patrons are encouraged to check denvercenter.org/tickets-events regularly for shows added throughout the year. Full season subscriptions are available now for as low as eight payments of $69.12 at denvercenter.org/broadway. Single tickets will go on sale at a later date.

SEASON SUBSCRIPTION SHOWS:

March 21-April 2, 2023

The Buell Theatre

What will it take to get two dozen powerfully passionate, exceedingly complicated, and all-too-human individuals to settle their differences, while they hold the very future of a nation in their hands? American Repertory Theater at Harvard University/Roundabout Theatre Company's new production of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, 1776, is a tuneful, witty, and constantly surprising reexamination of a pivotal moment in American history from directors Jeffrey L. Page (Violet) and Diane Paulus (Waitress). 1776 comes to Denver with the celebrated Broadway cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity; including Colorado's Mehry Eslaminia as Charles Thomson, Secretary. You may never think about our country-who we are and why-the same way again.

August 16-27, 2023

The Buell Theatre

Some shows you see. This show you feel. Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE-everything we've been waiting to see in a Broadway show-is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, upcoming 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family "vaults the audience to its collective feet" (The Guardian). "Redemptive, rousing and real, Jagged Little Pill stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway" (The New York Times). You live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human...at Jagged Little Pill.

September 5-17, 2023

The Buell Theatre

He earned his stripes on Broadway...now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Denver. It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice is "Screamingly good fun!" (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

October 18-29, 2023

The Buell Theatre

Her voice is undeniable. Her fire is unstoppable. Her triumph is unlike any other. An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Featuring her much loved songs, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

December 5-24, 2023

The Buell Theatre

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! Featuring an all-woman cast and all-woman band, SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. The New York Times says SIX "Totally Rules!" (Critics Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as "Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!" The SIX: Live on Opening Night Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 million streams in its first month.

Message In A Bottle

February 13-25, 2024

The Buell Theatre

Message In A Bottle is a spectacular new dance-theatre show from triple-Olivier Award nominee, Kate Prince, inspired by and set to the iconic hits of 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting, including "Every Breath You Take," "Roxanne," "Walking On The Moon" and more. With a mix of exhilarating dance styles, high-energy footwork and breathtaking athleticism, Message In A Bottle tells a unifying and uplifting story of humanity and hope. The peaceful village of Bebko is alive with joyous celebrations. Suddenly, under attack, everything changes forever. Three siblings, Leto, Mati and Tana, must embark on perilous journeys in order to survive. Message In A Bottle is the latest masterpiece from the ground-breaking choreographer behind several West End hits including Everybody's Talking About Jamie, and features the astonishing talents of dance storytelling powerhouse, ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company.

April 10-28, 2024

The Buell Theatre

The music. The showmanship. The icon. Now, the unparalleled artistry of the greatest entertainer of all time comes to Denver as MJ, the Tony Award-winning new musical centering on the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. MJ is startin' somethin' as it makes its Colorado premiere at the Buell Theatre in April 2024.

May/June 2024

The Buell Theatre

Phone rings, door chimes, in comes Company. Winner of 5 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, Company is "sophisticated, intimate and in-tune with the currents of modern life-brilliantly conceived and funny as hell." (Variety). Helmed by three-time Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America), this revelatory new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's groundbreaking musical comedy is boldly sophisticated, deeply insightful, and downright hilarious. It's Bobbie's 35th birthday party and all her friends keep asking, "Why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man and isn't it time to settle down and start a family?" As Bobbie searches for answers, she discovers why being single, being married, and being alive in the 21st-century could drive a person crazy. Company features Sondheim's award-winning songs "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side by Side" and the iconic "Being Alive." Let's all drink to that.

ADDED ATTRACTIONS:

April 14-16, 2023

The Buell Theatre

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia is on a journey back to Denver at last! From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. Anastasia features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) based on original direction by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak with choreography by Peggy Hickey and tour direction by Sarah Hartmann.

May 10-21, 2023

The Buell Theatre

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and SchÃ¶nberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les MisÃ©rables. This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as "a reborn dream of a production" (Daily Telegraph). Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les MisÃ©rables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption-a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of Les MisÃ©rables includes the songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More" and many more.

June 13-18, 2023

The Buell Theatre

Discover a whole new world at Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. Hailed by USA Today as "Pure Genie-Us," Aladdin features all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Newsies) with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast), Tony Award winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Aida), and book writer Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer). Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Something Rotten!), this "fabulous" and "Extravagant" (The New York Times) new musical boasts an incomparable design team, with sets, costumes and lighting from Tony Award winners Bob Crowley (Mary Poppins), Gregg Barnes (Kinky Boots), and Natasha Katz (An American in Paris). See why audiences and critics agree, Aladdin is "Exactly What You Wish For!" (NBC-TV).

June 21-July 2, 2023

The Buell Theatre

The New York Times calls it "the best musical of this century." The Washington Post says, "It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals." And Entertainment Weekly says, "Grade A: the funniest musical of all time." Jimmy Fallon of "The Tonight Show" calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." It's The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award winning Best Musical, returning to Denver - where the first national tour launched in 2012 - for the 5th time!

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, The Book of Mormon has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

November 21-26, 2023

The Buell Theatre

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production - just as you remember it and just when we need it most. Annie, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

July 24-August 25, 2024

The Buell Theatre

So much happened before Dorothy dropped in. Wicked, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz... but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin-smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked." From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked -the untold true story of the Witches of Oz-transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story that USA Today cheers as "a complete triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry, and think."