Denver Arts & Venues is Accepting Nominations & Applications For Significant Contributors To Denver's Cultural Scene

Denver Arts & Venues presents two opportunities for support and recognition for programs that further arts and culture in Denver. Arts & Venues is now accepting applications for IMAGINE 2020 Fund grants through July 31 and nominations and applications for Denver Mayor's Awards for Excellence in Arts & Culture through August 9.

"Every year, we support and celebrate Denver's rich diversity and the many talents of our creative community through programs like the IMAGINE 2020 Fund and the Mayor's Awards for Excellence in Arts & Culture," said Ginger White, executive director of Denver Arts and Venues. "As we near 2020, I hope that our cultural plan, IMAGINE 2020, inspires the community for a final push to advance the seven vision elements, such as accessibility, life-long learning and integrating art into daily life."

The IMAGINE 2020 Fund provides $130,000, up to $7,500 each, for programs inspired by one or more of the seven vision elements outlined in IMAGINE 2020 - Denver's Cultural Plan: Integration, Amplification, Accessibility, Lifelong Learning, Local Talent, Economic Vitality and Collective Leadership. Proposals indicating collaboration among multiple groups are strongly encouraged. Eligible applicants can apply for programs that are new or have been in development since the launch of the IMAGINE 2020 Cultural Plan (Spring 2014). Grantees will be announced in August.

The annual Mayor's Awards for Excellence in Arts & Culture recognize individuals and organizations that make significant and lasting contributions to the artistic, cultural and creative landscape in the City and County of Denver.

New this year, someone may nominate an individual or organization through a simple form and Arts & Venues will follow up with the nominee for more information. Alternatively, individuals and groups may apply for an award directly.

Nominations and applications are being accepted in the following categories: Arts & Culture Youth, Arts & Culture Impact, Arts & Culture Innovation, Arts & Culture Global and IMAGINE 2020. Each winner of a Mayor's Award for Excellence in Arts & Culture will receive a $1,000 stipend. The award winners will be announced in November.

Additional information on both programs is available online:

IMAGINE 2020 Fund Details

IMAGINE 2020 Fund Guidelines

IMAGINE 2020 Fund Application

Mayor's Awards for Excellence in Arts & Culture Details

Mayor's Awards for Excellence in Arts & Culture Application





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You