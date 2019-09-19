Denver Arts & Venues Announces 2019 IMAGINE 2020 Fund Grantees

Denver Arts & Venues and the Denver Commission on Cultural Affairs reveal the 2019 IMAGINE 2020 Fund recipients.

"It's absolutely inspiring to see the amount of passion, dedication and hard work our cultural community puts into the application process each year," said FloraJane DiRienzo, commissioner on the Denver Commission on Cultural Affairs and member of the selection panel this year. "Our city is brimming with talent and creativity!"

In 2019, Denver Arts & Venues and the Denver Commission on Cultural Affairs will distribute $130,000 in funding for programs taking place in the calendar years 2019-20. More than 90 applications were submitted, with 31 recipients selected.

"Given the number of well deserving individuals and organizations, the selection process is really challenging to narrow down award recipients. I'm looking forward to seeing this year's IMAGINE 2020 projects and visions come to life," continued DiRienzo.

The IMAGINE 2020 Fund, now in its fifth year, provides up to $7,500 in funding support for new, creative and innovative programs inspired by one or more of the seven vision elements outlined in IMAGINE 2020, Denver's Cultural Plan - Integration, Amplification, Accessibility, Lifelong Learning, Local Talent, Economic Vitality and Collective Leadership. Funded projects further develop Denver's creative landscape and bring Denver's collective vision a reality.

2019 IMAGINE 2020 Fund Recipients:

Alliance Française de Denver, L'Alliance & Co.

Art Students League of Denver, Modern Indigenous Living

Blues Behind Bars via Living Fire Arts Network, Songs from Behind Bars

Breaking Barriers, Afro Latin Roots of Hip Hop

City Roots TV + Palm Wine Collective, Let's Talk About PanAfricanism Series

Collective SML | k, CounterART

Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights (COLOR), Hidden No More

Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 2019 Veterans Workshop Series

Creative Strategies for Change, Community Cypher

Curious Theatre Company, Staging Justice: Denver Faces its KKK History Through Theatre

Denver Arts and Technology Advancement (DATA), 3R Immersive Digital Dome and VR Workshop

Edgar L. Page, Feel the Movement, The Intersection of Truth and Beauty

Emily vonSwearingen, New De'VIA (Deaf View/Image Art)

Genevieve Waller, DARIA: Denver Art Review, Inquiry, and Analysis

International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management, Inc., Reclaiming Ancestral Connections: A Virtual Homecoming for Our Diasporic

Jacob Miller & Lauren McCune, THE MOTEL PROJECT

Las Adelitas Living the Arts, Our Whole Selves

Latino Cultural Arts Center, Transformation & Placemaking

Leon Gallery, Community Salad

Levitt Pavilion Denver, Vietnamese Music and Cultural Festival

Mirror Image Arts, Restorative Theatre: Joining the Ensemble

Molly Brown House Museum, Accessibility Advancements

Open Media Foundation, Open Media Career Engine

PlatteForum, Immigrant Artist Mentoring Program

Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Artists of Color Summit and Exchange Series

The Clinic, First, Do No Harm

Think 360 Arts for Learning, Creative Aging

Tony A. Diego, Tōlt?"cayōtl - The Creative Process

Vocal Coalition, Black Music Matters at The Newman Center

Warm Cookies of the Revolution, Cruise Down Fedz

Youth on Record, Professional Development for Educators of the Audio Production and Engineering Career Pathway





