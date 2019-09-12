Denver Arts & Venues And SCFD Co-Host Event On Implementing Equity In The Workplace

Denver Arts & Venues and the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) is pleased to present "Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) 101: Implementing an EDI strategy in your Organization" on Friday, Oct. 11, 8-10:30 a.m. at McNichols Civic Center Building, located at 144 W. Colfax Ave.

In this session, Tariana Navas-Nieves, director of cultural affairs for Denver Arts & Venues, will join Eleanor Savage from the Jerome Foundation and Suzi Q. Smith from Lighthouse Writers Workshop on a panel discussion to help define what EDI truly means.

"EDI work should be a top priority for arts and cultural organizations if we want to achieve programmatic, financial and operational success in the very near future," said Navas-Nieves.

Members of the panel, which will be moderated by Nita Mosby Tyler, Ph.D. from The Equity Project, LLC., will share from personal experience how they are working to create an internal culture of equity within their individual organizations, and how funders are evaluating organizations through an equity lens. Attendees will leave with actionable tools with which to build an equity framework and feel inspired to initiate change.

"We must recognize the country's changing social environment, and organizations need to take active steps to address equity in their practices," continued Navas-Nieves. "The work is no longer about diversifying audiences, it is about governance, workforce, programming development and audience expansion."

Denver Arts & Venues is committed Equity, Diversity and Inclusion as core values in all its programs, initiatives and processes. As an agency priority, the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion initiative will continue to evolve with steadfast dedication to all Denver residents. Denver is a city where everyone matters, and everyone matters in the arts.

All are invited to attend this free session. Because it's crucial for leadership to be invested in building an effective EDI initiative, board members and staff leadership are encouraged to attend. Registration for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) 101: Implementing an EDI strategy in your Organization is on Evenbrite.com.





