Demetri Martin Comes to Paramount Theatre October 25

Demetri Martin is coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Friday, October 25th at 8:00pm. Tickets range from $39.50 to $45.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 19th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com or charge by phone at 866-461-6556. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available that include a post-show photo opportunity at $145.00. Starting Monday, April 22nd tickets will also be available for purchase at the Pepsi Center Box Office and Dick's Sporting Goods Park box office, or Paramount Theatre box office (event days only).

About Demetri Martin: Demetri Martin is a standup comedian, artist, writer, and director. He began doing standup comedy in New York City, where he worked as a staff writer for Late Night with Conan O'Brien. Demetri then became a regular performer on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.

Demetri won the Perrier Award at the International Fringe Festival in Edinburgh for his one-man show, If I. At the Melbourne International Comedy festival, his show Dr. Earnest Parrot Presents Demetri Martin won Australia's Barry Award. Demetri has released three standup comedy albums and four hour-long standup comedy specials, including his latest for Netflix, The Overthinker.

Demetri created and starred in his own television series for Comedy Central called Important Things with Demetri Martin. His books, This Is a Book and Point Your Face at This, are New York Times Bestsellers. His latest book, If It's Not Funny It's Art, features a collection of his original drawings. Demetri's fiction has appeared in The New Yorker, Esquire, and The New York Times Magazine. He recently wrote and directed his first feature film, Dean, which won the Founder's Prize at the Tribeca Film Festival for best narrative American feature film.

Demetri has brown hair and he is allergic to peanuts.





