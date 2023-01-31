David Korevaar Will Perform With The Colorado Ballet in February

Award winning pianist David Korevaar will be the featured soloist in Colorado Ballet's production of the Lady of the Camellias. Romance meets turbulence to tragic effect in choreographer Val Caniparoli's gripping adaptation of Alexandre Dumas (fils)'s classic novel La Dame aux Camélias.

In its highly anticipated Denver debut, this Chopin-scored tale of troubled courtesan Marguerite brings a rawness to the stage set to Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1 in E Minor, Op. 11, Krakowiak, Op. 14, Variations on Mozart's "La ci darem la mano," Op. 2 from Don Giovanni, Fantasy on Polish Airs, Op. 13, Andante spianato and Grande Polonaise Brillante, Op. 22. Performances will be at Denver's Ellie Caulkins Opera House on February 3 at 7:30pm, February 4 at 2pm and 7:30pm, February 5 at 2pm, February 10 at 7:30pm, February 11 at 2pm and 7:30pm and February 12 at 2pm. Tickets are $160-$40.

David Korevaar is in demand as a soloist, chamber musician and collaborator and has performed and given master classes throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and Central and South America. Recent engagements include performances at the Music in the Mountains Festival where he was in residence, and performances with the Carpe Diem String Quartet at the Snake River Music Festival. The program featured the modern premiere of the Piano Quintet by the unjustly forgotten Italian impressionist composer, Luigi Perrachio, as well as the Dvorak Piano Quintet. Korevaar discovered the original, unpublished Perrachio manuscript in Turin, Italy; his most recent addition to his extensive discography of over 50 titles includes a highly praised disc of world premiere recordings of Perrachio's piano music.

Upcoming and recent concerts include concerts with the Boulder Chamber Orchestra, appearances with the Broomfield Symphony, Fort Collins Symphony, and Littleton Symphony, and concerts with the Boulder Quartet. This summer he appeared at the Rocky Ridge Music Center in Estes Park and performed a number of concerts for the International Double Reed Society Conference in Boulder including world premiere performances of commissioned works for double reeds and piano by Katherine Needleman, Roydon Tse, Victor Márquez Barrios, Hannah Kendall, and Tania Leon, to name a few. Other recent performances include a pair of solo recitals for the Western Slope (Colorado) Concert Series, a solo performance at the Kawai Piano Gallery Concert Series in Dallas, a recital with baritone Andrew Garland, a solo recital in Houston, TX, as a featured artist at the Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival, and performances with the Takacs Quartet.

Previous performances include concertos with the Rochester Philharmonic, Colorado Symphony, Louisville Orchestra, Japan's Shonan Chamber Orchestra, Brazil's Goiania Symphony, and with acclaimed conductors including Guillermo Figueroa, Per Brevig, Stanislaw Skrowaczewski and Jorge Mester.

Korevaar is a regular guest with the Takács Quartet, and recently performed with them on the Great Performers series at Lincoln Center in New York. He is a frequent collaborator with acclaimed violinist Charles Wetherbee, with whom he has recorded numerous albums including Tibor Harsányi's A Hungarian in Paris and an album dedicated to the works of Iranian-American composer Reza Vali, which AllMusic praised as "an important release in the field of 20th century chamber music," and won the Iran's Bârbad Award, the Iranian version of a Grammy Award. Their recording of three violin sonatas by Russian/German composer Paul Juon was recognized by American Record Guide as "expert, sensitive, and committed performers who bring this forgotten music to vivid life". Following the release of his world premiere recordings of piano music by Lowell Liebermann and Luigi Perrachio, Korevaar returned to the recording studio to record Richard Danielpour's The Celestial Circus for two pianos and three percussionists with pianist Angelina Gadeliya. In June 2021, Korevaar performed Price's original piano work, Fantasie Nègre No. 4 as part of the Denver Chapter of Music for Food virtual concert.