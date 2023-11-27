Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards

Dana Gould to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark This Week

Don't miss his performances from November 30th to December 2nd.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

Dana Gould will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, November 30 / 7:30 PM / $20.00 

Friday, December 1/ 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $26.00 

Saturday, December 2 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $26.00 

Between Comedy Central, HBO and Showtime, Dana Gould has six solo stand-up comedy specials to his credit. He has appeared on Late Show with David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Conan, Maron, and Real Time with Bill Maher.

As an actor, Dana has had memorable turns on Seinfeld, Parks and Recreation and was one of the few actors to play his live-action self on Family Guy. He was a cast member on Mob City. Most recently he's been featured on horror anthology Creepshow and the TV show, Black Monday.

Dana was a writer and performer on the original The Ben Stiller Show and maintains an equally active career as a writer. He created the pilot World On A String, co-created MTV's late lamented Super Adventure Team and then joined the staff of The Simpsons, where he was a co-executive producer and performed several voices for the show. Dana was also a producer on NBC's Parks and Rec. He is the creator and executive producer of the IFC horror-comedy Stan Against Evil, which ran for three seasons. Dana recently developed an hour-long series based on the comic book series The October Faction, as well as well as adapting Rod Serling's early, original draft of the screenplay for Planet Of The Apes as a graphic novel for Boom! Comics.

Despite all this, stand-up remains a focal point of Dana's career, and he continues to perform regularly across the country. His monthly podcast, The Dana Gould Hour, frequently resides in iTunes' top ten comedy downloads. Dana's album, Mr. Funny Man, was his first comedy album since 2015 and debuted on iTunes comedy chart at #1.

Advance tickets available. Visit Click Here
 


Recommended For You