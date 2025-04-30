Dale Jones Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With 32 years in the making, Dale accentuates his machine gun style delivery with a healthy dose of animated faces and then combines that with quick improvisations and well-placed physical comedy. Basically, he leaves the audience wishing they had his energy. His shows are always a night you won't soon forget.

In addition to his training at the world famous Second City Dale has several viral videos on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and has appeared on TBS, The Very Funny Show, Last Comic Standing, 30 Seconds to Fame and most recently on Stand Up Live Nashville seasons 1 and 2. If you don't blink you might see him in the 2003 MGM movie Out Of Time with Denzel Washington.

His new album I'm Not Well debuted in the top three on iTunes and Amazon. Dale performs at countless clubs, colleges, corporate functions and comedy festivals. He won the Comedy 10K, Laughlin, San Diego and Antelope Valley Comedy Festivals.

Comedy Works has announced that Dale Jones will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday May 1 / 7:30 PM / $17.00

Friday May 2 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00

Saturday May 3 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00

