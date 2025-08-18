Cypherbird Projects to Present INK & IMAGINATION Plays By Local Playwrights

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cypherbird Projects is inviting audiencees to experience three bold new works in INK & IMAGINATION, an evening of staged readings on September 7, 2025, at 7:00 PM at Junkyard Social Club in Boulder.

The evening features excerpts from three innovative plays by local playwrights who step outside traditional conventions of playwriting to depict the characters' internal lives and conflicts.

About the Plays

#StepOnMe by Lisa Wagner Erickson explores the dark comedy of modern obsession as social media influencer Stacy attempts to take control of a twisted relationship with her bathroom scale, only to discover that Scale has its own agenda.

Knight Time by Wayne L. Firestone presents the haunting story of Taurus, a Ukrainian soldier and poet who grapples with his demons through conversations with a knight puppet while battling both external enemies and internal guilt after leaving his wife and child in Kyiv.

PLUCK! or, The Trials of the Chicken in the World of the c*ckby Felice Locker follows Emily's return to her father's commercial egg farm after a devastating bird flu outbreak, where she faces her temperamental teenage half-sister, resistance from her father, and some very concerned chickens.

About the Collaboration

The three playwrights – Lisa Wagner Erickson, Wayne L. Firestone, and Felice Locker – developed these works through a writing workshop with Obie Award-winning playwright Caridad Svich, encouraging writers to explore new avenues for performance-based storytelling.

"After seeing each of these unique plays evolve and grow, I'm excited to work with director Paul Jacquith and see them come to life on September 7," says playwright and Cypherbird Projects Creative Director Lisa Wagner Erickson.

INK & IMAGINATION is directed by Paul Jaquith and features Ben Butler, Johanna Jaquith, Elizabeth Kirchmeier, John-Christian Maheu, Cortney Patston, and Casey Walsh.

Cypherbird Projects is dedicated to creating unconventional theatrical and multi-genre arts. Events and productions feature thought-provoking interdisciplinary work by a variety of Colorado creatives, including playwrights, visual and installation artists, filmmakers, and performance artists

From 2019 to date, projects have featured original works by over 46 Colorado creative artists, including playwrights, poets, visual and installation artists, fiction writers, and performance artists.

EVENT DETAILS

Title: INK & IMAGINATION

Date: September 7, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Junkyard Social Club, Boulder, Colorado

Tickets: $15, available on Eventbrite