Colorado Music Festival Begins Summer Concert Season July 1

In-person festival featuring world-class musicians runs through Aug. 7 with live-streaming options.

Jun. 9, 2021  

Colorado Music Festival presents its summer concert season from July 1 through August 7 at Chautauqua Auditorium (900 Baseline Rd., Boulder, CO), offering 22 diverse performances of orchestral and chamber music by the Colorado Music Festival Orchestra and guest artists, alongside educational programming.

The Festival features world-class musicians from around the country who arrive in Boulder to perform as the Colorado Music Festival Orchestra under the direction of Peter Oundjian. Additionally, 17 guest artists, three internationally acclaimed string quartets and three guest conductors will perform throughout the season.

"In our 2021 season, we wish to commemorate the challenges of the pandemic, while celebrating the return to live, communal music-making. This season's music offers the healing that our communities are yearning for, the creativity to clear our minds and hearts, and the inspiration to look toward the brighter days ahead," said Peter Oundjian, music director.

CMF is offering a remote viewing experience for the 2021 Colorado Music Festival with a selection of the performances available via live streaming. For a full list of live-streaming performances and to purchase all tickets, visit https://coloradomusicfestival.org/.


